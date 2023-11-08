Kazakhstan, Russia team up on SCO energy, economy agreements — Kazakh leader

8 November 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan is working together with Russia on a number of midterm agreements in energy, economy and other areas within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Our countries have joined forces in order to further improve the work of the SCO and its main bodies, and to draft strategic mid-term documents in the spheres of energy, economy, law enforcement and environmental protection," he said.

Tokayev also stressed that he had high hopes for "successful Kazakh-Russian cooperation that will most certainly influence the success of the key event, the SCO summit in July 2024."

Kazakh President’s regular meetings with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin illustrate the high degree of meaningfulness in bilateral ties, he added. "Our meetings with Vladimir V. Putin are regular," the Kazakh leader told the newspaper, adding that "this clearly illustrates the high degree of meaningful content in the relations between Kazakhstan and Russia."

---

