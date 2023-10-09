Petrol prices could rise due to Israel crisis

9 October 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The recent downwards trend in petrol prices could be reversed as a result of market turbulence triggered by Saturday's attack by Hamas on Israel and the Israeli response, the business and made in Italy ministry said on Monday in a statement, pointing to the increase in the Brent crude oil price to over 87 dollars a barrel, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"On this front" the ministry continues to maintain "a high level of alert through its monitoring structures", the statemen added.

On Monday the price of petrol stood at 1.945 euro/litre, having dropped by 5.3 eurocents a liter over the last fortnight.

Likewise, the price of diesel has fallen by 2.3 eurocents over the same period to reach 1.914 euro/litre on Monday.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz