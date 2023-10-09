Georgian PM discusses human rights, cooperation with Turkish Ombudsman

9 October 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday discussed human rights, prospects for cooperation and bilateral ties with Şeref Malkoç, Turkey’s Chief Ombudsman in a Tbilisi meeting, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Georgian PM told the visiting official his office had made “significant efforts” to strengthen human rights protection mechanisms in the country, and added the second Human Rights Protection Strategy for 2022-2030 had been developed this year, the Government press office said.

The head of the Government added the purpose of the strategy was to further strengthen the systemic guarantees for protection of human rights and freedoms in Georgia.

Garibashvili noted his office was working on the 2024-2026 action plan for human rights to “effectively implement the goals and objectives” of the Strategy, which he said would include the topics on children’s rights.

Describing children’s rights and human rights generally as his Government's “priority”, the PM agreed with Malkoç to further strengthen the partnership, the press office added.

---

