Italy in front line on Artificial Intelligence Act - Italian FM

6 October 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Italy is in the front line in supporting approval of a comprehensive law regulating use of artificial intelligence in the European Union, Deputy Premier and foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"The government is at the forefront in supporting the approval of the Artificial Intelligence Act," said Tajani at the first edition of the ComoLake Next Generation Innovations conference in Cernobbio.

It will guarantee "the reliable use of this important family of cutting-edge technologies, which are destined to make an extraordinary contribution to the productivity and economic growth of our productive fabric of over 4 million small and medium-sized enterprises," he continued, adding that innovation and frontier technologies "are among the priority themes of our growth diplomacy and will also be part of the topics that our G7 presidency will address in 2024".

Italy is set to chair the Group of 7 next year, and will host the summit in Puglia.

"We believe that the development of innovation and frontier technologies also has important repercussions on political and economic relations between states," said the foreign minister.

"In the face of these challenges, the government intends to pursue an inclusive and choral action, valuing all the actors involved, starting with companies, researchers, and developers" in order to "draw up a dynamic regulation", he concluded.

