Türkiye’s disaster agency starts search, rescue operations in flood-hit Libya

14 September 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD on Wednesday started search and rescue efforts in Libya, where catastrophic floods have killed thousands of people, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Our teams reached the region to support the Libyan people, who experienced one of the biggest flood disasters in history, and started search and rescue and humanitarian aid efforts,” AFAD said on X.

“In our country for our people, beyond our borders for humanity."

At least 6,000 people have been killed and thousands of others remain missing due to weekend floods caused by Storm Daniel in eastern Libya, according to officials.

Torrential rains swept several regions of the North African country on Sunday, most notably the cities of Derna, Benghazi, Al Bayda, Al-Marj, and Soussa.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz