16 Georgian companies showcased at Daejeon International Wine Festival

12 September 2023 23:02 (UTC+04:00)

Sixteen Georgian wine companies, including both large and small wineries, were showcased at Daejeon International Wine Festival in South Korea between September 3-6, the Georgian Agriculture Ministry said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Ministry said the companies participated while Georgia was featured as Honourable Guest at the Festival, and showcased their products to regional wine experts.

The wine producers selected to be represented at the Festival said China, Japan, and South Korea were attractive markets for Georgian wine.

The Ministry itself said participation in the event was among the factors for increased interest in, and sales of, wines from the country, and noted the presentation helped diversify export markets.

---

