Russian Arctic ports capacity to be doubled by 2030 — Putin

12 September 2023 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Capacities of Russian ports in the Arctic basin will be doubled by 2030, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We anticipate doubling the total capacity of Arctic basin seaports by 2030. While it stood at 123 million metric tons last year, it is to reach the level of 252 million metric tons by the end of the decade, including on account of building new terminals and expanding railway approach lines," the President said.

Murmansk port capacity is planned to be increased from 56 mln metric tons at present to 110 mln metric tons as early as by 2027," Putin added.

