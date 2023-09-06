Factory worker crushed to death in Italy

6 September 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

A 51-year-old worker died in a factory near Caserta on Wednesday in the latest in a long string of work-related deaths in Italy, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Giuseppe Borrelli, 51, from Pignataro Maggiore, was crushed to death by an electric trolley in a plant producing metal components for cars.

The Carabinieri police are investigating.

The phenomenon of work-related deaths is at the centre of public debate in Italy following last week's rail disaster in which five maintenance workers were hit and killed by a train while repairing tracks at a station near Turin.

---

