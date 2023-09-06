Uzbekistan, Norway discuss cooperation in restoring national economy of Afghanistan

6 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev met yesterday with Norway's Special Representative for Afghanistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen highly appreciated Uzbekistan's efforts to support Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

The parties exchanged views on the issue of restoring the national economy of Afghanistan and the prospects for the country's involvement in the process of regional interconnectedness.

The Norwegian Ambassador to Uzbekistan (with residence in Oslo) John Mikal Kvistad also attended the meeting.

---

