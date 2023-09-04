EU commissioner to arrive in Türkiye on Tuesday

4 September 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi will arrive in Türkiye on Tuesday for a three-day visit, during which he will meet with senior government officials to discuss all dimensions of Türkiye-EU relations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Varhelyi will meet on Wednesday to discuss Türkiye-EU relations, as well as regional and global issues, the statement read.

"Commissioner Varhelyi will also have other high-level meetings during his visit to Türkiye," it added.

---

