Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

1 September 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a PKK terrorist in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, security sources said Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The operation in the Sulaymaniyah district targeted Rezan Gungen, who was trained by the terrorist organization to carry out assassination and sabotage attacks against Turkish security forces, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Rezan Gungen, codenamed Rezan Botan, was actively participating in terrorist acts in Makhmour camp in Iraq.

He was also part of the youth structure of PKK.

Close relatives of Rezan Gungen: Behlul Gungen, codenamed Murat Botan; and Guler Gungen, codenamed Ruken Botan; were also neutralized by the MIT.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

