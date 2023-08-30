Germany to put Georgia on safe country list

30 August 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has announced plans to put Georgia and Moldova on the list of safe countries, Georgian media outlet IPN reported on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Faeser noted the two countries’ aspirations to join the European Union and added “[i]n both states, citizens are generally not at risk of persecution for political reasons”.

In addition, almost every 10th asylum seeker in Germany comes from these countries, and recognising them as safe countries will contribute to a fairly quick and effective reduction of illegal migration", she added.

The Minister also announced her Government would sign migration-related agreements with counterparts in the two countries.

This will allow those who want to come to Germany to get an education and work in our country, and it will also help us attract qualified personnel, but Georgia and Moldova will also be obliged to take back those citizens who lose their right to stay in Germany", she said.

German media has reported plans for the country's Government to adopt a related bill submitted by Faeser “in the near future”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz