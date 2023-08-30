Battle of Dumlupinar 'one of most crucial turning points' in nation's struggle: Turkish president

30 August 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

On the anniversary of the Great Offensive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hailed the country's victory in the military operation, which marks the resounding defeat of the occupying Greek troops at the hands of Turks in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The Battle of the Commander-in-Chief is one of the most crucial turning points in our nation's centuries-long struggle for perpetuity," Erdogan said in a message to mark the 101st anniversary of the Victory Day.

In the words of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Erdogan said the August 30 Victory is a great achievement that once again proved the power and heroism of the Turkish army.

"With this victory, which is the 'immortal monument of the Turkish nation's idea of freedom and independence,' our nation declared to the whole world that it would not let its will be subjugated and that it would not let a shadow be cast on its independence and future," he added.

With the new steps to be taken in the coming period, Erdogan promised to strengthen the country's power and raise Türkiye above the level of contemporary civilizations.

"I commemorate Ghazi Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk) and his comrades with gratitude, and I wish Allah's mercy on all our martyrs and veterans," he added.

The Great Offensive – one of the greatest military victories in history – was launched by the Turkish Armed Forces on Aug. 26, 1922 under the leadership of Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, and ended on Sept. 18 the same year.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar (considered part of the Greco-Turkish War) in Türkiye’s western Kutahya province, where Greek forces were decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye one year later.

---

