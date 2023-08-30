Business confidence down to lowest level since Nov '22 in Italy

30 August 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Istat said Wednesday that its IESI business-confidence index for August came in at 106.8, down from 108.9 in July and the lowest level since November 2022, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The national statistics agency said the confidence climate in manufacturing decreased from 99.1 to 97.8, while the market services index fell from 105.5 to 103.6 and retail confidence went down from 111.0 to 108.8.

It said consumer confidence was down in August too, falling from 106.7 to 106.5.

