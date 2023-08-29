Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

29 August 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish security forces “neutralized” two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in an air operation, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“No matter where they are, we continue to demolish the lairs of PKK terrorists right over their heads,” the ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz