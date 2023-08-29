Lukaku set to join Roma on loan from Chelsea

29 August 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Belgium centre forward Romelu Lukaku is set to join AS Roma on loan from Chelsea after spending much of the last two seasons on loan to Inter MIlan, Giallorossi sources said Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The strapping 30-year-old, who has been intensely sought by Roma boss José Mourinho, is expected to arrive in the Italian capital Tuesday on a private flight that will be piloted directly by Roma president Dan Friedkin.

The deal has been closed with the formula of a loan for €6 million plus bonuses, while the Giallorossi will pay a €7.5 million fee.

Antwerp born 6ft 3 in Lukaku has also played for Anderlecht, West Brom, Everton and Man Utd.

He has scored 75 international goals in 108 appearances for his country, a very high strike rate.



