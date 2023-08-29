Over 900 thsd tourists from Kyrgyzstan visit Uzbekistan in 7 months

29 August 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

In January-July 2023, more than 900 thousand citizens of Kyrgyzstan visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes, according to the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

Most of all, citizens of Tajikistan (1151.4 thousand people), Kyrgyzstan (912.8 thousand), Kazakhstan (879.0 thousand), Russia (417.4 thousand), Turkey visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes over the past period (58.0 thousand), Turkmenistan (39.6 thousand), South Korea (20.2 thousand), India (20.0 thousand), China (17.7 thousand) and Germany (14.1 thousand).

In total, over this period of the current year, 3.7 million foreign citizens visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes.

In 2022, 1.35 million people visited Uzbekistan from Kyrgyzstan.

---

