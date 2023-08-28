National Wine Agency says 2500 tonnes of grapes processed in Kakheti region at this stage

28 August 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Levan Mekhuzla, the Chair of the National Wine Agency of Georgia, on Saturday said 2500 tonnes of grapes had already been processed in the eastern winemaking Kakheti region, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Grape yield has increased over the last 10 years due to the growth of exports and the development of the industry, Mekhuzla noted and added that the harvesting process would enter “a more active phase” from the next week, stressing “not a single kilogram of grape” would be left unprocessed.

He also said the state enterprise was “ready to receive” grapes damaged by the climate conditions and would subsidise the farmers 90 tetri for 1 kg of grapes, the Agriculture Ministry said.

Over 110 wine enterprises have already been registered in the harvest coordination centre, Mekhuzla emphasised.

He also highlighted the Government’s decision to subsidise Rkatsiteli and Kakhuri Mtsvane varieties of grapes, stressing it would give an opportunity to up to 25 thousand winegrowers and 500 wine producers to develop and continue their activities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz