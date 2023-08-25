Italy receives 11,045 asylum applications in May - Eurostat

25 August 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

In May Italy received 11,045 asylum applications at first instance from people seeking international protection from conflict, persecution and human rights abuses, according to Eurostat data released on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Applications in Italy represented 13.7% of the 80,375 first-instance applications received across all European Union (EU) countries.

Asylum claims across the bloc rose by 27% compared to May 2022, when they totalled 63,455, Eurostat said.

Germany received the highest number of applications at first instance (23,235), followed by Spain (17,405).

Italy was in third place, followed by France (10,850).

These four countries together accounted for 78% of all asylum claims in the EU in May.

---

