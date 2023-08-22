No pension reform can cope with falling birth rate in Italy

22 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

No pension reform can be sustained with Italy's falling birth rate, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"The issue of he falling birth rate, which I raised a few months ago and which I intent to raise again, is fundamental: there is no (pension) reform or social security measure that can hold up in the medium or long term with the birth rate numbers that we are seeing in this country today," the rightwing League party heavyweight told the annual Meeting rally of the influential lay Catholic group Communion and Liberation (CL) in Rimini.

