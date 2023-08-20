Heavy rainfall to hit central, east China

20 August 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

China's national observatory Sunday issued blue alerts, the least severe in the country's color-coded weather warning system, for rainstorm and convective weather as heavy rainfall is expected to hit most parts of central and eastern China in the coming two days, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) said heavy rainfall would lash vast stretches of provincial regions, including Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Yunnan, Shandong, Hebei and Tianjin, on Sunday and Monday, with some regions expecting rainfall of up to 120 mm in 24 hours.

Some of these regions would experience severe convective weather such as thunderstorms, strong winds or hailstones, according to the NMC.

The national observatory advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for the heavy rainfall and remain on high alert for possible disasters such as flooding, landslides and mudslides.

