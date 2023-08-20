Georgia’s Ekaterine Gorgodze wins Wrocław Open tennis tournament with doubles partner

20 August 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian tennis player Ekaterine Gorgodze and her doubles partner Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic won the Wrocław Open tennis tournament, after defeating their opponents in the final, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Georgian-Slovenian duo defeated Polish tennis players Daria Kuczer and Weronika Ewald by 6:4, 4:6, 10:7.

The 31-year-old Georgian player has won her 33rd International Tennis Federation doubles tournament.

