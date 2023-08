17 August 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Finance police patrolling waters off Lampedusa recovered the body of a migrant six miles off the islet of Lampione on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The body is of a 56-year-old man from Ivory Coast, according to the passport found in his pocket. His body is believed to have been in the water for at least a week. The body was taken to Lampedusa.

---

