Public debt rises again to reach 2,843 bn in June in Italy

16 August 2023 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's public debt has continued its upwards trend to reach a new record high of 2843.1 billion euros in June, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

This represented an increase of 27.8 billion euros with respect to the previous month, added Italy's central bank.

The Bank of Italy said the increase reflects "the increase in the Treasury's liquid assets (14.2 billion euros, to 41.8 billion euros), the general government's needs (12.3 billion euros), as well as the effect of issue and redemption premiums and discounts, the revaluation of inflation-indexed securities and the change in exchange rates (1.3 billion euros)".

---

