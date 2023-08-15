Only 10% of area hit by Shovi landslide remains to be inspected - Interior Ministry

15 August 2023 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian Interior Ministry on Tuesday said rescuers had combed through 90 percent of the area hit by the landslide in the Shovi resort in the country’s west on August 3, with 25 bodies recovered and eight people still missing, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The search and rescue efforts have been “actively conducted” over the past 12 days both in the epicentre of the disaster and in the currents of Rioni and Chanchakhi rivers, the body added.

Teimuraz Mgebrishvili, the head of the Emergency Management Service of Georgia, reiterated on Tuesday about 800 individuals from his body and the country’s Defence Forces had been engaged in search efforts, along with special hardware and necessary transport, including boats.

He also stressed Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the country’s Interior Ministry had decided to continue the search efforts for the missing individuals “as long as there is even the slightest chance” to find their bodies.

