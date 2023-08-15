Arnautovic returns to Inter

15 August 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Marko Arnautovic has returned to Inter from Bologna after three appearances at the San Siro in the treble winning season of 2010, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The strapping (1.92m, 6ft 4in) ex Stoke and West Ham striker, who has scored 34 times in 108 caps for Austria, is joining on a 10 million euro deal, sources said.

The player will get 3.7 million euros plus bonuses.

Meanwhile unsettled Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku may be set to leave the Meazza for Spurs who have just sold England captain Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for 116 million euros.

