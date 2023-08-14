Türkiye nabs dozens of irregular migrants in several cities

14 August 2023 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Security forces on Monday apprehended 82 irregular migrants in western Türkiye as they attempted to enter the country illegally, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In the Mugla province on Türkiye’s Aegean coast, the Turkish Coast Guard nabbed 28 irregular migrants on board a rubber boat off the Datca district.

In the northwestern Edirne province near the border with Greece, authorities held a group of 42 irregular migrants who had illegally crossed into Türkiye.

The border and gendarmerie units nabbed migrants from Palestine, Pakistan, Morocco, and Afghanistan.

Also, in the northwestern Kirklareli province near the border with Bulgaria, gendarmerie teams held 12 irregular migrants – all Afghan nationals – near the Derekoy border crossing.

All irregular migrants were later referred to local migration authorities for deportation.

