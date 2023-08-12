Two French youngsters caught scaling Milan cathedral

12 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Two young French nationals aged 18 and 20 were caught scaling the Madonnina's spire of Milan Cathedral early on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The pair climbed back down when they were spotted and turned themselves in to the police.

Sources said the incident is unrelated to one earlier this week in which two youths climbed to the top of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade, another of Milan's most famous landmarks, and sprayed graffiti on an external area that looks out onto Milan Cathedral.

Apparently French pair just wanted to post the stunt on Instagram.

---

