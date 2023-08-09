Georgian Defence Minister, US Ambassador review cooperation, projects

9 August 2023 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

“Multilateral, close and continuous” cooperation in defence between Georgia and the United States was discussed on Wednesday in a farewell meeting between the Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze and the outgoing United States Ambassador Kelly Degnan, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Burchuladze thanked Degnan for the “fruitful” cooperation and emphasised her “important” role and efforts in defence cooperation between the two countries, the Georgian Ministry of Defence said.

The meeting focused on joint projects implemented with the involvement and support of American partners of the Ministry, and reviewed issues of bilateral cooperation.

The officials also discussed the visit of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to Georgia in 2021 and the initiative to strengthen the defence and deterrence of Georgia, signed between the defence bodies of the two countries. They also discussed bilateral and multinational military exercises and training.

