Uzbekistan exported $90.4 million worth of polyethylene in H1 2023

8 August 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)
Türkiye still remains the major importer of polyethylene from Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

In January-June 2023, Uzbekistan exported 105.2 thousand tons of polyethylene worth $90.4 million abroad, the Statistics Agency said.

During the reporting period, the following countries were the main importers of Uzbek polyethylene:

- Türkiye - 48.9 thousand tons

- Latvia - 18.7 thousand tons

- China - 14.1 thousand tons

- Russia - 11.9 thousand tons

- Kazakhstan - 7.1 thousand tons

- Other countries - 4.5 thousand tons

