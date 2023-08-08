Uzbekistan exported $90.4 million worth of polyethylene in H1 2023
Türkiye still remains the major importer of polyethylene from Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.
In January-June 2023, Uzbekistan exported 105.2 thousand tons of polyethylene worth $90.4 million abroad, the Statistics Agency said.
During the reporting period, the following countries were the main importers of Uzbek polyethylene:
- Türkiye - 48.9 thousand tons
- Latvia - 18.7 thousand tons
- China - 14.1 thousand tons
- Russia - 11.9 thousand tons
- Kazakhstan - 7.1 thousand tons
- Other countries - 4.5 thousand tons
---
