Uzbekistan exported $90.4 million worth of polyethylene in H1 2023

8 August 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye still remains the major importer of polyethylene from Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

In January-June 2023, Uzbekistan exported 105.2 thousand tons of polyethylene worth $90.4 million abroad, the Statistics Agency said.

During the reporting period, the following countries were the main importers of Uzbek polyethylene: