Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Uzbekistan down
As of August 1, the volume of Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves amounted to $33.64 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.
During July, the volume of international assets decreased slightly – by $72 million. Compared to March, gold and foreign exchange reserves declined by more than $1.75 billion, dropping to a minimum since the beginning of the year, the Central Bank says.
The amount of foreign exchange assets amounted to $9.56 billion – a record low figure for the entire time the statistics have been published. Over the past month, it has fallen by almost $15 million and has remained below the $10 billion mark for three months in a row.
Moreover, the tonnage of gold in reserves decreased by 2.5% to 11.8 million troy ounces (367 tons) from 12.1 million troy ounces (376.2 tons) a month earlier.
