Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Uzbekistan down

8 August 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

As of August 1, the volume of Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves amounted to $33.64 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

During July, the volume of international assets decreased slightly – by $72 million. Compared to March, gold and foreign exchange reserves declined by more than $1.75 billion, dropping to a minimum since the beginning of the year, the Central Bank says.

The amount of foreign exchange assets amounted to $9.56 billion – a record low figure for the entire time the statistics have been published. Over the past month, it has fallen by almost $15 million and has remained below the $10 billion mark for three months in a row.