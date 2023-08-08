Azernews.Az

Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Uzbekistan down

8 August 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)
As of August 1, the volume of Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves amounted to $33.64 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

During July, the volume of international assets decreased slightly – by $72 million. Compared to March, gold and foreign exchange reserves declined by more than $1.75 billion, dropping to a minimum since the beginning of the year, the Central Bank says.

The amount of foreign exchange assets amounted to $9.56 billion – a record low figure for the entire time the statistics have been published. Over the past month, it has fallen by almost $15 million and has remained below the $10 billion mark for three months in a row.

At the same time, the gold reserves of the republic decreased slightly, amounting to $23.02 billion at the beginning of August. Compared to the previous month, its value dropped by $67.1 million.

Moreover, the tonnage of gold in reserves decreased by 2.5% to 11.8 million troy ounces (367 tons) from 12.1 million troy ounces (376.2 tons) a month earlier.

