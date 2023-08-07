Around 30 missing after two shipwrecks off Lampedusa

7 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Around 30 people were reported to be missing early on Sunday after two shipwrecks overnight off the Italian island of Lampedusa, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Coast Guard rescued 57 migrants and recovered two bodies, those of a woman and a child.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) cultural mediations spoke to the survivors who reported that two boats had sunk.

The first is said to have had 48 people on board, 45 of whom were saved with three unaccounted for.

The second was carrying 42 people from Sub-Saharan African, 14 of whom were picked up. Photo: an archive image of a Coast Guard boat with migrants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz