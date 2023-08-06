US expresses grave concern over conflict in Ethiopia's Amhara region

6 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday, expressing grave concern over renewed fighting in the Amhara region, which has escalated to a state of emergency, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.



During their conversation, Blinken acknowledged the progress made in implementing the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in northern Ethiopia.



He expressed deep concern, however, over the evolving situations in the Amhara and Oromia regions, which continue to pose challenges to regional stability and security.



One of the other key topics of discussion centered around establishing a robust humanitarian aid distribution system in conflict-affected regions across Ethiopia.



Addressing broader regional issues, Blinken reaffirmed full US support for a diplomatic resolution concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



Amid the escalating conflict in Amhara, the region's internet remains down as of Friday according to internet monitoring sites. Residents have also reported a surge in arrests.



In response to the escalating clashes in Amhara, the government of Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency in the country’s second-largest region, taking urgent measures to restore order and security.

