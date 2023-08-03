Number of foreign tourists visiting Istanbul up 17% in H1

3 August 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

The number of foreign tourists visiting Istanbul in the first six months of the year increased by 17% to 7.9 million on a yearly basis, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to data compiled by Anadolu from Istanbul Directorate of Culture and Tourism, the figure was up from 6.75 million in the January-June period last year.

It also exceeded the pre-pandemic levels, as the Turkish metropolis hosted 6.77 million tourists in the first six months of 2019.

In June alone, Istanbul hosted 1.6 million foreign tourists, up by 11% from 1.47 million in the same month last year. Some 10.6% of foreign visitors were Russians, followed by Germans with 7.13% and US nationals with 6.32%.

Istanbul hosted tourists from 194 countries in June.

