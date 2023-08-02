Chinese defense ministry slams U.S. military assistance to Taiwan

2 August 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

A Chinese defense spokesperson on Tuesday slammed the United States for a plan to provide military assistance to China's Taiwan region, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a question from the media on the White House's recent announcement of military assistance to Taiwan, which will include equipment, training and other forms of assistance.

Such military assistance to Taiwan flagrantly interferes in China's domestic affairs, severely undermines China's sovereignty and security interests, and seriously jeopardizes peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Tan said.

"We firmly oppose the act and have lodged stern representations with the U.S. side," he continued, adding that the Taiwan question concerns China's core interests and is a red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations.

Certain U.S. forces have been pushing forward military contact between the United States and Taiwan via various egregious acts, and have indulged and instigated "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in making provocations, Tan said.

"We urge the U.S. side to stop all forms of military collusion with Taiwan and avoid going further down the wrong and dangerous path," the spokesperson added.

The People's Liberation Army is closely following the situation across the Strait, is always on high alert, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as peace and stability in the Strait, Tan said.

---

