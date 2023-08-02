Italian flight brings 87 from Niger to Rome

2 August 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

A special Italian Air Force flight carrying 87 people from Niamey after last week's military coup in Niger landed at Rome's Ciampino airport on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Boeing 767 flight laid on by the Italian government had on board 36 Italians, 21 Americans, four Bulgarians, two Austrians, a Nigerian, a Nigerien, a Hungarian and a Senegalese national. They were welcomed to the Italian capital by Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"We are satisfied because we have managed to bring back to Italy all our compatriots who had asked to return," Tajani said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz