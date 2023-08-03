Belarus to host 2nd CIS Games

3 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 2nd Games of the CIS countries will be held in 11 cities of Belarus from 4 to 14 August, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The solemn opening ceremony of the Games will take place on August 5 at the Minsk-Arena cultural and sports complex in Minsk.

4,000 athletes from 24 countries of the world will take part in the competition.

In total, 1672 sets of medals in 21 sports will be played.

More than 200 athletes in 17 sports will take part in the national team of Kyrgyzstan in the II Games.

Competitions are held in order to strengthen friendship between the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and to implement an agreement on cooperation in the field of physical education and sports.

---

