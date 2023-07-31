Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reaches more than $430 million in six months

31 July 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the first half of 2023 increased by 4.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching $438 million, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to this indicator, Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the ranking of Uzbekistan's largest trading partners among the CIS countries, second only to Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Orient reported.

The corresponding figures are given by the CIS press service in an infographic published by the Statistics Agency under the President of Uzbekistan. According to the published figures, the share of the Commonwealth countries in the foreign trade operations of the neighboring republic is about 33%.

The foreign trade balance between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan remains positive for the former: the difference in exports and imports of goods is $277.7 million. A relatively small trading partner of Tashkent among the CIS countries was Moldova, with a trade turnover of $4.9 million.

In March of this year, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev said that mutual trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has quadrupled in recent years and last year crossed the $1 billion mark. Then a member of the Uzbek government noted that his country was interested in increasing purchases of Turkmen textile products, fertilizers, energy resources, chemical and glass industry products.

