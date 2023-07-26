Turkish President Erdogan meets with Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas political chief

26 July 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas group’s political chief, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The meeting took place in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara and was closed to the press.

On Tuesday, Erdogan and Abbas held one-on-one talks at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral relations, the Palestine-Israel issue, and other regional and international developments.

