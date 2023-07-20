Turkiye to build 1000 kilometers of road to TRNC people, Minister says

20 July 2023 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu spoke before the opening ceremony of Ercan Airport's new Terminal building, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The New Ercan Airport, whose construction was completed in Nicosia, will open today. Providing information on Turkiye's investments in the TRNC, Uraloglu stated that 1000 kilometers of roads will be built and delivered to the TRNC.

"After the 14-28 elections, our President came to the TRNC. Our President was instructed to complete the airport by 20 July. I came back to the TRNC to see what we can do at this point. As Turkiye, we tried to support in every field in the contract. We sent our team, which consisted of 50 people from DHMI and SHGM, here, we provided support for the tests and we have reached today. In this sense, we worked in harmony with the ministries of the TRNC. We hear the voices now, the finishing touches are being made,” the Minister said.

“In terms of transportation, we are here with the protocols made on highways since 1988. What we have done here, we have made approximately 633 kilometers of roads in terms of improving the quality of new or existing roads. 4 tenders are continuing, we added it to the protocol with the approach of "Let's touch the village roads". We started the 320-kilometer road, and we will have finished it next year. We will build 1000 kilometers of road and present it to the people of TRNC.

