Georgia’s NATO Ambassador highlights “ultimate goal” of full membership

11 July 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Victor Dolidze, the head of the Georgian mission to NATO, on Monday said the country’s “ultimate goal” was full membership in the alliance, and noted “it probably matters less by which mechanism it will be ultimately determined - with or without the membership action plan,” Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his comments ahead of the NATO Summit set to kick off on Tuesday in Lithuania’s capital city of Vilnius, Dolidze highlighted the importance of the event based on the current political and military situation in the Black Sea region.

As a result of our efforts, the final political statement, be it a declaration or a communiqué, will accurately and optimistically outline our future plans, our aspirations for the alliance. The fact that NATO will return to the decision made at the [2008] Bucharest Summit [that] Georgia will become a member of NATO will be reflected properly”, Dolidze said.

“The most important [factor] is our number one problem, which concerns territorial integrity and sovereignty. I am sure that in relation to Russia, it will be clearly reflected that Russia should leave the territory of Georgia. I mean the military forces, they should stop militarisation and at the same time withdraw the decision on recognition [of the occupied territories]”, the Georgian diplomat continued.

He also stressed Georgia needed a “political decision” from NATO as “the ball is in NATO's court and we are waiting for this decision to be made as soon as possible”.

The diplomat added his Government "always reminded" counterparts in the bloc that "our ultimate goal is a full NATO membership", adding "I hope this day will come”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz