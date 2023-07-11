Russia to expand cooperation with Oman in OPEC+ format — minister

11 July 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Russia intends to continue bilateral cooperation with Oman in the OPEC+ format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We confirmed our intention to continue cooperation within OPEC+, including implementation of all agreements reached in this format," he told a press conference following the talks with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi.

Moscow and Masqat are also discussing exchanges in cultural, humanitarian and educational areas, which "have good prospects as well," Lavrov added.

