Business tourism forum organiser: “We brought top companies from Europe to Georgia”

10 July 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Farruh Hashimov, the Director of Business Development at m&i, a company running networking events in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism industry, summarised an international forum hosted in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi last week by noting it had hosted “top companies” from across Europe, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Georgian National Tourism Administration on Monday cited Hashimov with the comment, and noted the company representative also said Georgia was a “favourite destination for many”.

We worked very hard to hold this forum in Georgia, which is a favourite tourist destination for many. We brought top companies from all over Europe to Georgia. I think we will get a good result", Hashimov said.

Irma Kodua, the founder of Grata destination management company, said the forum was “very important” for the development of business tourism in Georgia.

Those in the business tourism industry who come here are interested in special places and special products that they can offer their high-spending corporate tourists. For the development of business tourism, holding this type of event is of particular importance, because participants get to know our tourist potential directly, get experience and better offer the direction of Georgia to their customers", she said.

About 60 buyers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom and other countries visited Georgia as part of the forum that ran between July 5-6 and was organised by the Convention and Exhibition Bureau of the GNTA. Heri Kashema, the Commercial Director of m&i, said the forum was bringing “the best client companies from Europe in the field of business tourism”.

GNTA Head Maia Omiadze told Agenda.ge the Bureau had been involved in the bidding to “get this event off the ground”, adding a successful hosting of the event would “bring 500 buyers next year” to Georgia.

---

