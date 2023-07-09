Protests held across France to remember Black man who died in police custody in 2016

9 July 2023 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

French people took to the streets on Saturday in remembrance of Adama Traore, a Black man who died in police custody in July 2016, Azernews reports.

Hundreds of people, including several left-wing politicians and Traore's sister and brothers, gathered at Paris' central Place de la Republique at about noon, despite an earlier ban by police, broadcaster BFMTV reported, noting that marches also took place in the cities of Marseille and Strasbourg.

Though the demonstration in Paris was mostly peaceful, police fined some protesters €135 ($150) for participating "in an unlawful march," it added.

Traore's brother Youssouf was arrested for "violence against a policewoman," while legal proceedings were initiated against his sister Assa for "organizing an undeclared demonstration."

Adama Traore, a Black French citizen of Malian descent, died on July 19, 2016 while in police custody after being restrained and apprehended by police.

His death triggered riots and protests against police brutality.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz