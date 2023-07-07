PKK terrorist arrested attempting to infiltrate Türkiye from Syria

7 July 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Security forces in Türkiye arrested a PKK terrorist in the southeastern Sanliurfa province on Thursday, a security source said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The terrorist was caught infiltrating Türkiye from Syria, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK– listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

---

