Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs assists pilgrims at Arafat

26 June 2023 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs assures a seamless pilgrimage experience for the faithful visiting Arafat. Equipped with air-conditioned tents, three nutritious meals a day, and essential health services, the organization is committed to the well-being of pilgrims on their spiritual journey, Azernews reports.

The anticipation and enthusiasm among pilgrims from across the globe, who have gathered in the holy city of Mecca, is palpable. Their hearts are filled with eagerness to embark on the sacred pilgrimage to Arafat, located approximately 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of Mecca.

On Monday, following the afternoon prayer, these faithful will ascend to Arafat, where a series of rituals await them. Presidency of Religious Affairs head Ali Erbaş will lead the prayer after the combined prayers (that travelers can avail of while on long journeys), also known as "Cem-i Takdim," performed on the eve of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha. Subsequently, the pilgrims will proceed to Muzdalifah to engage in a combined/collective prayer session, also known as "Cem-i Tehir."

At Muzdalifah, the pilgrims will gather stones that will be later used in the symbolic act of stoning Satan at the "Jamarat" area in Mina. As the first day of Eid al-Adha dawns, the devotees will participate in the ritual of throwing seven stones at the "Great Satan."

Upon completing the stoning ritual, the pilgrims will conclude their ihram, or state of ritual consecration, by cutting their hair and partaking in necessary animal sacrifices. Subsequently, they will perform the obligatory circumambulation and engage in the essence of the pilgrimage, marking the successful completion of their sacred journey.

Once their pilgrimage to Mecca concludes, nearly 2.4 million Muslims, having transformed into pilgrims, will continue their worship and visits in Medina. Bidding farewell to the Kaaba and the city of Mecca, these pilgrims will undertake a farewell circumambulation, expressing gratitude and reverence.

