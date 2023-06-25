Belarus' fixed-capital investments at Br11.4bn in January-May 2023

25 June 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus' fixed-capital investments in January-May 2023 have been calculated, BelTA learned from the National Statistics Committee, Azernews reports, citing Belta.

In January-May 2023 fixed-capital investments amounted to Br11.4 billion.

Shares of the regions and the city of Minsk in the country's total fixed-capital investments have been calculated. Minsk Oblast is in the lead (24.7%). It is followed by Minsk (17.6%), Brest Oblast (15.5%), Gomel Oblast (13.2%), Grodno Oblast (12.2%), Vitebsk Oblast (9%), and Mogilev Oblast (7.7%).

As far as the technological structure of fixed-capital investments is concerned, fixed-capital investments can be broken down into construction and installation work (48.9%), machines, equipment, and vehicles (37%), and other kinds of work and costs (14.1%).

The share of state investments in the total fixed-capital investments reached 42.5%, with the share of private investments at 51.7% and foreign investments at 5.8%.

---

