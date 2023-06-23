Export has grown to 2.1 bilion rubles through 1 marketplace for 4 months - Cabinet Chairman

23 June 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

"Now we see revival of the Great Silk Road but in a new form: through e-commerce," Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at the international e-commerce forum today in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

"The Great Silk Road was not only trading route, but also means for exchange of culture and knowledge. It has become a foundation for cooperation for many centuries. Now we see its revival but in a new form. We may link different regions of the world and strengthen our cooperation," the Cabinet Chairman said.

Development of e-commerce and coming of marketplaces significantly impacted development of garment industry, the Cabinet Chairman stated.

"Export reached 2.1 billion rubles only for 4 months via Wildberries, while it made 509 million rubles for the whole 2022. We see 4-fold growth for 4 months only. Proceeds from e-commerce made $490 million in Kyrgyzstan," the Cabinet Chairman stated.

Development of e-commerce impacts development of women's entrepreneurship.

"Women may begin working at home. Around 70-80% of families, who received grants for start of small business, bought sewing machines," he said.

Akylbek Japarov added that Kyrgyzstan stands for development of transit potential through creation of transboundary hubs, bonded warehouses and logistical infrastructure.

"The government is working to connect the country to regional supply chain. Kyrgyzstan takes an active part in Belt and Road Initiative. This is a large-scale initiative that allows to easily transport goods from China to Europe," Akylbek Japarov said.

---

