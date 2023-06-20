Kyrgyz Railway Company plans to connect north and south of Kyrgyzstan

20 June 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Kyrgyz Railway Company plans to link the north and south of the country with railway, Director General Azamat Sakiev said at the meeting of the Parliament Committee for International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

"We plan to connect the north and the south of the country with railway. This will make passenger transportation safe and fast," he said.

