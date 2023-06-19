People with disabilities attend marching in Balykchy

19 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

More than 9 billion soms are earmarked for 2023 to support adults and children with disabilities, said Minister of Labor, Social Secuirty and Migration Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, opening a walking march of people with disabilities in Balykchy town on June 19, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

There are approximately 200,000 people with disabilities in the country, including 36,000 children. President Sadyr Japarov is dedicated to improving their quality of life and the services provided to them. In recent years, benefits have been doubled, and payments to personal assistants, such as parents caring for children with disabilities, have been increased, he said.

As a result of these measures, a record-breaking amount of 9.2 billion soms has been allocated in the budget for this year. These funds will be disbursed as allowances and compensations and will be utilized for the production of prosthetic devices, wheelchair purchases, and the provision of free health resort vouchers by the agency.

Minister Bazarbaev participated in the initial stage of the walking march alongside the event's participants. The primary objective of this march, organized by the Equality public foundation, is to challenge stereotypes and eliminate stigma against people with disabilities, while promoting and safeguarding their rights in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry noted.

